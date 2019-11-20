Cold & Rainy Friday Morning

S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts

Friday has started wet and cold across North Texas. While the chill will stay with us all day, the rain will quickly depart.

The showers and thunderstorms have been off and on and heavy at times since about 4 a.m. However, the rain is about to push out of DFW. It will be completely over before noon, leaving behind just cloudy skies and chilly weather.

Total rain amounts from this event will range from over an inch in northeast Texas, to about a quarter of an inch to the southwest of Dallas-Fort Worth.

The weekend will feature sunshine and dry weather. Temperatures will recover be back into the 60s Sunday and 70s by Monday.

Another chance of rain will arrive by the middle of next week and could affect Thanksgiving travel for much of the country. We'll be watching it closely. Stay tuned and check back for updates.

