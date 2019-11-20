Cold & Rainy Friday Morning

The most likely time for widespread rain will be Thursday night into Friday morning

By Grant Johnston

S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts
Traffic | Send Us a Photo/Video | Live Cams

Friday has started wet and cold across North Texas. While the chill will stay with us all day, the rain will quickly depart.

The showers and thunderstorms have been off and on and heavy at times since about 4 a.m. However, the rain is about to push out of DFW. It will be completely over before noon, leaving behind just cloudy skies and chilly weather.

Total rain amounts from this event will range from over an inch in northeast Texas, to about a quarter of an inch to the southwest of Dallas-Fort Worth.

The weekend will feature sunshine and dry weather. Temperatures will recover be back into the 60s Sunday and 70s by Monday.

Another chance of rain will arrive by the middle of next week and could affect Thanksgiving travel for much of the country. We'll be watching it closely. Stay tuned and check back for updates.

Latest Video Forecast

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

McKinney 5 hours ago

Embattled McKinney City Council Member Responds to Recall Efforts

Fort Worth ISD 7 hours ago

Fort Worth ISD School Board Votes to Appeal TEA Decision on Georgia Clark

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

Read the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

Before the Storm
Weather Safety
Stay Safe During a Hail Storm
 
At Home?
  • Head indoors immediately
  • If time allows, close all drapes, blinds or shades to prevent broken glass from entering your home.
  • Stay away from windows and skylights (any exterior glass) and head to a safe location inside your home, ideally only with interior walls.
Outdoors?
  • Cover your head and seek shelter indoors immediately.
  • If you are trapped outside, get to a low-lying area and try to protect your head. Use clothing if it's all you have.
Driving?
  • Stay inside your vehicle.
  • Slow down or pull over and stop at a safe location. DO NOT stop under a highway overpass. You may be protecting your vehicle, but you could be forcing other people to stop behind you.
  • Turn your back to windows or cover yourself with a blanket, coat or spare clothing to protect yourself from breaking glass.
  • If you have a sunroof, try to find something to protect your head.

 

Interactive Radar
Interactive Radar		 S-Band Radar
NBC 5 S-Band		 Dallas County Radar
Dallas County		 Tarrant County Radar
Tarrant County
Collin County Radar
Collin County		 Denton County Radar
Denton County		 Ellis, Johnson County Radar
Ellis, Johnson Co.		 Rainfall Totals
Rainfall Totals
Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us