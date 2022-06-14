Watch: Joe Jonas Stars in New ‘Don't Mess With Texas' Campaign

Singer, songwriter, actor and former Westlake resident Joe Jonas becomes the newest Texas celebrity to partner with "Don't Mess With Texas" in their PSAs to keep litter off of Texas roadways.

The second-born Jonas brother will appear in both TV and radio PSAs on networks and digital platforms starting in June. The aim is to have the campaign resonate with Texans of all ages and result in litter being properly disposed of every time, The Texas Department of Transportation said.

TxDOT began enlisting the help of Texas celebrities for their "Don't Mess With Texas Campaign" in 2020 to remind Texans to dispose of used personal protective equipment or PPE properly.

As the new face of the campaign, Jonas joins the likes of other Texas celebrities who have supported the campaign such as country legends George Strait and Willie Nelson, Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey, Eva Longoria, Erykah Badu and more.

According to TxDOT, "Don't Mess With Texas" has been educating Texans about litter prevention since 1986. The program includes a grassroots partnership with Keep Texas Beautiful, annual "Trash-Off" community outreach events and the Adopt-a-Highway volunteer program.