Don't Mess With Texas Enlists Help of Texas Celebrities to Stop PPE Litter

Don't Mess With Texas has called on some Texas celebrities to remind fellow Texans of the safe ways to dispose of used Personal Protective Equipment.

According to the Texas Department of Public Transportation, discarded face masks, gloves, and sanitizing wipes have been found littering parking lots and roadways.

The only way to dispose of used PPE is in a trash can, TxDOT said.

Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey and country music legend George Strait are helping to create video public service announcements urging Texans to dispose of used PPE in the proper way.

The PSAs will air on TV networks, cable channels, and digital platforms starting this week, and they will also feature Texas celebrities like Mark Cuban, Eva Longoria, Marsai Martin, Ally Brooke, and Brittany Broski.

Special reminder from @mcuban to throw your masks, gloves, and wipes in the trash. Don't forget that #DontmesswithTexas means don't litter. pic.twitter.com/9N0tB48IBY — Don’t mess with Texas (@DMWT_Program) June 26, 2020

Special message from Texan @evalongoria on keeping gloves, wipes, and masks off the streets. Trash them or wait until you get home to dispose of them! #PleaseAndThankYou #DontmesswithTexas pic.twitter.com/atiVSqQezn — Don’t mess with Texas (@DMWT_Program) July 28, 2020

TxDOT said the celebrities are sharing personal video messages on their social media platforms reminding followers that "Don't Mess With Texas" means don't litter.

Brittany Broski aka the Kombucha Girl is here to remind you to keep Texas clean by disposing of any pandemic litter you produce. @brittany_broski #DontmesswithTexas #TossYourCOVIDTrash pic.twitter.com/2vvCDWYbYi — Don’t mess with Texas (@DMWT_Program) August 28, 2020

Thanks to proud Texan @allybrooke for helping us remind everyone that Don’t mess with Texas means don’t litter! #DontmesswithTexas pic.twitter.com/GqPkWPRncH — Don’t mess with Texas (@DMWT_Program) August 21, 2020

"Unfortunately, we're seeing a significant uptick in the amount of PPE litter," Becky Ozuna, program administrator for the Don't Mess With Texas campaign, said. "Not only is it unsightly, it is also harmful to the environment and a danger to public health. When you're done with your masks, gloves and wipes, do the right thing and dispose of them properly. This simple action helps keep Texas clean and safe."

Don't Mess With Texas washable, reusable cloth face masks are available for purchase at TexasHighways.com.

TxDOT said though littering is illegal in Texas, approximately 362 million pieces of litter accumulate on Texas roads every year. Items discarded from vehicles accounting for half of all litter.

Individuals caught littering can face a fine of $500. The fine can increase up to $2,000 if the litter weighs more than five pounds.