Top Dallas food spots: Vote for your favorite in TikTok critic Keith Lee's poll

Keith Lee, a social media food critic with millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram, plans to visit Dallas soon.

The influencer has requested recommendations from locals of small, primarily Black-owned restaurants to review during his tour.

He announced his visit in late January and shared that he would post a poll of suggestions for his followers to vote on which places he should try.

Lee told his TikTok followers on Monday, Jan. 22, that he plans to search for restaurants under three categories while visiting Dallas.

The first category includes those that require marketing support, the second category consists of those popular among the locals, and the third category includes those that serve food from different cultures.

On Friday, Jan. 26, Lee took to his Instagram and asked Dallas natives which popular restaurant represented the city's food scene the best. Followers could choose from four restaurants: Pangea, Aunt Irene's, Terry Black's BBQ, and Kitchen + Kocktail.

On Saturday, Jan. 27, Lee created another poll to ask his followers which popular restaurants he should visit with his family. The options included The Cookie Society, Roots Southern Table, Funky Town Food Hall, and Chris & John.

He didn't give a specific date for his upcoming trip to Dallas, only mentioning that it would happen soon.

To help Keith Lee pick a place to visit, head to his Instagram story and vote in his poll before it disappears in 24 hours.