Popular TikTok food critic Keith Lee is coming to Dallas

Keith Lee, the TikTok sensation who has taken the social media world by storm with his mouth-watering food reviews, is stopping in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Lee, also a professional featherweight MMA fighter, gained notoriety for his TikTok videos rating food and customer service at small restaurants throughout the U.S. He is also the younger brother of professional welterweight MMA fighter Kevin Lee.

Fans of the influencer and food critic are eagerly waiting for his arrival to taste some of the city's best dishes and get a chance to meet the man behind the viral videos.

Lee told his 15.7 million TikTok followers on Monday that he plans to search for restaurants falling under three categories while visiting Dallas.

The first category includes restaurants that offer excellent food and service but require marketing support. The second category includes restaurants that are popular among the locals. The third category includes restaurants that serve food from different cultures.

The social media influencer said he would open polls on his Instagram account before he visited a new city to give locals input on where he went, following criticism of his previous restaurant picks in other cities.

Lee began his tour with his family in August 2023 and has visited numerous major cities, including Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, Detroit, New Orleans, and Houston.

So far, New Orleans has received the highest ranking in his reviews, while Atlanta has been ranked last.

During his first visit to Texas, the viral TikToker went to Houston, where he tried multiple food spots. One of them was The Puddery, a dessert heaven located in Pearland.

"I can't think of one spot that we went to in Houston that we didn't love," Lee said in his TikTok video.

Although Lee praised most cities for their excellent customer service and satisfying cuisines, he faced controversial experiences that shook New York and Atlanta's restaurant and dining culture.

Lee did not share a specific date for his visit to Dallas, only mentioning that it would happen soon.