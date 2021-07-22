Texas Utility Regulators to Address Electric Grid Reliability as Summer Heat Approaches

Texas' utility regulators on Thursday are set to discuss their plan to improve the reliability of the state's electricity grid as the hottest days of summer approach.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas and the Texas Public Utility Commission are holding a joint news conference at 10 a.m.

PUC Chairman Peter Lake and ERCOT Interim President and CEO Brad Jones are expected to "update Texans on the operational changes their organizations are making to improve grid reliability," a news release said.

Their news conference comes a week after ERCOT released its "Roadmap to Improving Grid Reliability" addressing the grid, which included legislative changes.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott had called on the PUC and ERCOT to come up with plans for better maintenance and development of additional natural gas, coal and nuclear power generating capacity. It's part of an effort to shore up the state's power grid.

Concerns were raised across the state in mid-June after ERCOT issued an unprecedented week-long warning to conserve power. That warning came after Texas experienced a power crisis in February when many residents across the state were left without electricity during an unprecedented winter storm.

NBC 5 Meteorologist Grant Johnston on Thursday forecast repeated days with temperatures reaching 100 degrees beginning next week. It will be the first heatwave of the season for the central part of the country. The end of July and the start of August is climatologically the hottest stretch of the year.