ERCOT Unveils Roadmap to Improving Grid Reliability

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has announced that the "Roadmap to Improving Grid Reliability" has been delivered to Governor Greg Abbott, members of the Texas Legislature, and the Public Utility Commission.

According to ERCOT, the roadmap is a comprehensive plan that addresses operational improvements to the Texas power grid, including legislative changes, objectives outlined by Governor Abbott, and other reforms.

"Change is required for ERCOT to continue to reliably serve the millions of customers and businesses that depend on us," ERCOT Interim President and CEO Brad Jones said. "We have extensively reviewed our processes to better serve Texans and will continue to work very closely with the PUC to ensure we're aligned in these efforts. These changes will benefit all Texans and support continued economic growth for the state of Texas."

The 60-item roadmap is available online and will be updated regularly through the end of the year, ERCOT said.

"ERCOT's Roadmap puts a clear focus on protecting customers while also ensuring that Texas maintains free market incentives to bring new generation to the state," PUC Chairman and ERCOT Board Member Peter Lake said. "Texans deserve a more reliable grid, and we're aggressively moving to make that a reality."

ERCOT said the roadmap includes both new and existing initiatives, including taking a more aggressive operating approach by bringing more generation online sooner if needed and purchasing more reserve power, especially on days when the weather forecast is uncertain.

Other initiatives include requiring CEO certifications, meaning that after a rule change, all market participants who own or operate generation resources or power lines will be required to submit a letter signed by their CEO twice a year certifying their companies have completed their weatherization preparations to protect the electric grid for the summer and winter seasons, ERCOT said.

The roadmap also includes items like adding new requirements for generation owners, assessing on-site fuel supplies, performing unannounced testing of generation resources, and addressing transmission constraints in Rio Grande Valley.

In developing the roadmap, Jones and the ERCOT team worked with the PUC, customers, former regulators, retired industry executives, environmental advocates, and market participants to ensure all areas for improvement were considered and included, ERCOT said.