Blue Alert discontinued; Seth Altman still at large, tops state's Most Wanted list

The Blue Alert issued earlier this month for a man accused of shooting a West Texas chief of police is discontinued, but the search for the man continues.

Seth Altman, 33, has been on the run since Oct. 3, when police said he shot Memphis Chief of Police Rex Plant while escaping arrest.

Plant and another officer were serving an arrest warrant for burglary of a habitation when police said Altman pulled out a gun and shot Plant multiple times.

A Blue Alert issued for Altman before dawn on Oct. 4 was discontinued on Oct. 16. However, Altman is still on the run and tops the state's Most Wanted list.

Earlier this month, Gov. Greg Abbott announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to Altman's arrest and capture.

DPS officials said on Oct. 4 that Altman was last seen on foot at about 11:04 p.m. on Thursday in the 200 block of South 4th Street, heading toward U.S. Highway 287 in the Hall County town of Memphis.

According to DPS officials, Altman is white, 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He has red or brown hair and was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and blue jeans.

Altman is believed to be armed and dangerous, officials said. Anyone who sees him should not approach him and instead call 911.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said there is a warrant for Altman's arrest for a charge of attempted capital murder of a peace officer.

