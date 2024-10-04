Texas Blue Alert issued for man who allegedly injured a law enforcement officer

A Blue Alert has been issued for a 33-year-old man in connection to the serious injury of a law enforcement officer.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Seth Altman, 33, who is described as a white male last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

DPS officials said Altman was last seen at 11:04 p.m. on Thursday in the 200 block of South 4th St. in Memphis, TX.

Altman is believed to be traveling on foot, and he was last seen heading towards Highway 287, officials said.

ACTIVE BLUE ALERT for Seth Altman from Memphis, TX, on 10/04/2024 pic.twitter.com/ZslyQV1hsO — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) October 4, 2024

According to DPS officials, Altman is wanted for his involvement in the shooting of a law enforcement officer in the Texas Panhandle. The officer was reportedly shot multiple times and airlifted to a hospital in Amarillo.

Altman is believed to be armed and dangerous, officials said. Anyone who sees him should not approach him and instead call 911.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Hall County Sheriff’s Office at 806-259-2636.