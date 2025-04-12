Trump has endorsed Patrick's bid for re-election, the Lt. Gov.'s office says.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has announced his 2026 campaign for re-election. He comes to the table with an endorsement from President Donald Trump.

In a post to Truth Social, Trump announced his support for Patrick's run.

"Dan Patrick has my complete and total endorsement - he will never let you down," Trump said.

𝐈𝐂𝐘𝐌𝐈: I am pleased and honored my very first re-election endorsement came from my friend and ally, President @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/0IoIQmWT1D pic.twitter.com/C0Otb9x6de — Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) April 12, 2025

The Texas election for lieutenant governor will be held on Nov. 3, 2026. In 2022, Patrick was up against Democrat Mike Collier for the second time. Patrick won the race by 10.3 percentage points.

“This Legislative Session we have already passed the most conservative agenda in Texas history – including school choice, property tax relief, investing in our water infrastructure, our electric grid, banning non-citizens from voting, and returning prayer and the Ten Commandments to our public schools," Patrick said in a statement released to NBC 5.

Patrick said he plans on kicking-off a more formal campaign following the legislative session, as his focus remains on getting work done at the Capitol.