texas elections

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick running for re-election in 2026 with a Trump endorsement

By Sara Hummadi

dan-patrick-053116
NBC 5 News

Trump has endorsed Patrick's bid for re-election, the Lt. Gov.'s office says.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has announced his 2026 campaign for re-election. He comes to the table with an endorsement from President Donald Trump.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

In a post to Truth Social, Trump announced his support for Patrick's run.

"Dan Patrick has my complete and total endorsement - he will never let you down," Trump said.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The Texas election for lieutenant governor will be held on Nov. 3, 2026. In 2022, Patrick was up against Democrat Mike Collier for the second time. Patrick won the race by 10.3 percentage points.

“This Legislative Session we have already passed the most conservative agenda in Texas history – including school choice, property tax relief, investing in our water infrastructure, our electric grid, banning non-citizens from voting, and returning prayer and the Ten Commandments to our public schools," Patrick said in a statement released to NBC 5.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

vaccines Apr 11

Texas has majority of nation's 700 measles cases. Here are the latest numbers

Texas Legislature Apr 11

Texas House approves massive $337 billion state budget

Patrick said he plans on kicking-off a more formal campaign following the legislative session, as his focus remains on getting work done at the Capitol.

This article tagged under:

texas elections
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us