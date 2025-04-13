A body was recovered from a stretch of Lake Lewisville at Copperas Branch Park on Sunday after a car crashed into the lake early Saturday morning, according to police.

At about 3:35 a.m., Lewisville Fire and police were called to a single-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of the 2900 block of I-35E, where a car had left the roadway, went over the guardrail and entered the lake at Copperas Branch Park.

The Lewisville Fire Department Dive Team searched the water and recovered a submerged sedan. The fire department, joined by the Texas Game Warden continued the search for any occupants of the car. They were unable to find anything and suspended their search late into the afternoon Saturday.

The search resumed Sunday morning and at approximately 11:16 a.m., officials recovered a body. Police believe the body belonged to the driver of the sedan and that this was the only individual in the car.

No details about the identity of the driver have been released and the Lewisville Police Department is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Rosales by phone at 972.219.3600 or by email at Mrosales@cityoflewisville.com.