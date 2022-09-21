Here's What Sold at Richard Rawlings' Gas Monkey Garage No-Reserve Auction

Richard Rawlings, a Dallas car customizer known for his starring role in Discovery Channel’s reality show Fast N’ Loud, collected over $1 million after selling 28 vehicles in his vintage car collection.

His no-reserve auction that began Sept. 7 was intended to liquidate cars, trucks and motorcycles that took him over 10 years to collect. Rawlings partnered with Bring a Trailer, a collector and enthusiast vehicle auction platform, and the auction was live streamed on GasMonkeyGarage.com.

His Ford Model T Custom “King T” built by hotrod legend Gene Winfield was the hardest for Rawlings to let go. Sold for $75,500, the car won the 1964 Oakland Roadster Show’s Most Beautiful Roadster Award and later was memorialized as both a Hot Wheels car and an MPC model kit. It went for half of what Rawlings valued it at, he said, but “averaging out” is a part of the game.

“That guy got a very good deal, but it’s going to a really cool collection and an avid Hot Wheel collector,” Rawlings told The Dallas Morning News on Monday. “I’m excited about that.”

