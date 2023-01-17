Amber Alert Issued for 11-Month-Old Girl in Midland

An Amber Alert is in effect Tuesday night for an 11-month-old Midland girl who law enforcement officials say is possibly in grave or immediate danger.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 11-year-old Darla Steve was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Monday in Midland. She is white with brown eyes and black hair.

Police say 29-year-old Zach Smith is wanted in connection with her disappearance. He is described as a white man with brown eyes and brown hair, weighs 167 pounds and is 5-feet, 6-inches tall.

Police believe Smith is driving a gray 2022 Dodge Ram 3500 with Texas license plate SDD9435.

Anyone with information that can help locate the child is asked to call 911 or Midland Police at 432-685-7110.

No further details were immediately available. Check back and refresh this page for the latest information.

