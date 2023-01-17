Amber Alert

Amber Alert Issued for 11-Month-Old Girl in Midland

By NBCDFW Staff

NBCUniversal, Inc.

An Amber Alert is in effect Tuesday night for an 11-month-old Midland girl who law enforcement officials say is possibly in grave or immediate danger.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 11-year-old Darla Steve was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Monday in Midland. She is white with brown eyes and black hair.

Police say 29-year-old Zach Smith is wanted in connection with her disappearance. He is described as a white man with brown eyes and brown hair, weighs 167 pounds and is 5-feet, 6-inches tall.

Police believe Smith is driving a gray 2022 Dodge Ram 3500 with Texas license plate SDD9435.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Anyone with information that can help locate the child is asked to call 911 or Midland Police at 432-685-7110.

NBCDFW.com
NBCDFW.com

No further details were immediately available. Check back and refresh this page for the latest information.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

TikTok

North Texas Universities Ban TikTok from Campus Networks, Devices

romance scam

Texas Man Pleads Guilty to Role in $1.6M Romance Scam Plot

TEXAS STATEWIDE ALERT PROGRAMS

There are seven kinds of alerts that can be issued for people in Texas. They are listed below with links to a page with more information.

This article tagged under:

Amber AlertMidland
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us