AMBER ALERT: Girl Reported in Grave Danger; Vehicle May Have Mexico Plates

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl missing from the Waco area since Thursday who police say is in grave or immediate danger.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says Cadence Masterpool was last seen at about 4 p.m. Thursday on the 500 block of Celeste Drive in Robinson, just south of Waco.

Masterpool has brown hair and blue eyes and was wearing a low-cut black dress tucked into white and gray leggings and dark blue crocs with jewels.

The teenager has at least two tattoos, the DPS said, including "5300 Brauswood" on her left chest and a "Hello Kitty" tattoo on her stomach. Masterpool also has lip and nose piercings.

The missing girl is believed to be with a Hispanic woman between the ages of 18 and 24 who was driving a silver sedan with a Mexico license plate GAC-513-C.

Police said they believe the girl may be in grave or immediate danger, though they did not elaborate.

Anyone with information on Masterpool's location is asked to call the Robinson Police Department at 254-662-0525.

