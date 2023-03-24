Amber Alert Canceled, Missing Waco-Area Girl Found

An Amber Alert issued Friday afternoon for a 14-year-old girl missing from the Waco area since Thursday has been canceled.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the girl, whose name has been removed from this story because she is a minor, was last seen at about 4 p.m. Thursday in Robinson, just south of Waco.

At 4:03 p.m., Friday afternoon, the alert status was changed to "found." Further details have not yet been released.

In announcing the Amber Alert, police said they believed the girl was believed to be in grave or immediate danger, though they did not elaborate.

