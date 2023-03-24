Amber Alert

Amber Alert Canceled, Missing Waco-Area Girl Found

By NBCDFW Staff

NBCUniversal, Inc.

An Amber Alert issued Friday afternoon for a 14-year-old girl missing from the Waco area since Thursday has been canceled.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the girl, whose name has been removed from this story because she is a minor, was last seen at about 4 p.m. Thursday in Robinson, just south of Waco.

At 4:03 p.m., Friday afternoon, the alert status was changed to "found." Further details have not yet been released.

In announcing the Amber Alert, police said they believed the girl was believed to be in grave or immediate danger, though they did not elaborate.

TEXAS STATEWIDE ALERT PROGRAMS

There are seven kinds of alerts that can be issued for people in Texas. They are listed below with links to a page with more information.

This article tagged under:

Amber AlertWacoMcLennan County
