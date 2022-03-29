Texas A&M Law Now Ranks Among the Nation's Top 50 Programs

Texas A&M's law school in Fort Worth is now considered one of the Top 50 programs in the country.

A new ranking from U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 edition of Best Graduate Schools has the law school at No. 46 on the list.

The University of Texas at Austin stands at No. 17. Texas has 10 law schools, including schools at Southern Methodist University and the University of North Texas.

Texas A&M said in a statement Tuesday that in the last six years the law school has climbed 65 places in the national rankings and from fifth to second in the state.

Two of the school's programs landed in the top 10 nationally, with Dispute Resolution at No. 4 (first in Texas) and Intellectual Property Law at No. 6 (tied for first in Texas).

“When we acquired the law school, we were hopeful about what the future would hold,” John Sharp, chancellor of The Texas A&M University System, said. “In the years since, we have succeeded beyond even my wildest expectations. But we’re still just getting started.”

The university said they have invested heavily in the law school since acquiring it in 2013 from Texas Wesleyan by growing faculty, recruiting high-caliber students, and establishing clinical programs.

In a statement, Dean Robert B. Ahdieh said the momentum in rankings reflects the commitment of the law school faculty, the efforts of its staff, as well as the quality and accomplishments of its students and graduates.

"I could not be more proud of the work that our faculty and staff are doing — and of the caliber of our students at Texas A&M Law. The advances we have seen in student quality, educational innovation, bar passage, and post-graduate employment that contribute to our overall ranking can be credited entirely to them,” Ahdieh said.

Texas A&M said Tuesday that according to the most recently available statistics, "Texas A&M Law graduates passed the bar at the second-highest rate in Texas and found employment at a rate that placed them tenth in the nation, just behind graduates from Yale, Harvard, New York University and Stanford. Employment statistics for the most recent graduating class, which will be available later this spring, look to again be strong."

The Texas A&M University System announced last year that Texas A&M Law would anchor a new research and innovation campus, 'Aggieland North,' planned for downtown Fort Worth.