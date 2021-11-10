‘Aggieland North': Texas A&M to Build Research Campus in Downtown Fort Worth

Texas A&M announced Wednesday it will build a top-tier research campus on land it already owns next to its law school in downtown Fort Worth.

The law school also will get a new building.

"When we first looked at it, we just went, ‘Wow, that's it,’” Texas A&M University Chancellor John Sharp said. “We're already in love with Fort Worth."

Sharp says it just makes sense in what of the nation’s fastest-growing cities.

"Quite frankly what we're talking about here is developing Aggieland North,” Sharp said. “This is going to be a huge part of what Texas A&M and Texas A&M system is about and we really want to make a big, big commitment to Fort Worth."

Renderings of what the campus will look like show how it will change the face of the southeast side of downtown.

Mayor Mattie Parker says the new campus will help the city recruit new businesses and work with the ones already here.

"It's transformational for Fort Worth,” Parker said. “It's the right kind of partnership with Texas A&M."

The city has plans to expand the area into a “Convention Center district.”

City booster John Goff, a prominent developer, helped pitch the idea with former Mayor Betsy Price.

"This will be a game changer,” Goff said. “In my opinion, bringing A&M with this campus and all of what they bring to the table, to downtown Fort Worth, will be the cornerstone of Fort Worth's future."

The university could break ground as early as next summer on the first two buildings which will cost $250 million to $300 million, Sharp said.