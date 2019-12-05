Texans Can Soon Get Alcohol Delivered Via Popular Apps

Texans will soon have another option when ordering drinks for their holiday parties.

A new permit will let delivery drivers bring alcohol orders directly to your door.

The new Consumer Delivery (CD) Permit will allow third-party companies, which may include services like Favor and Instacart, to start making alcohol deliveries.

The companies can pick up the alcohol from businesses such as bars, restaurants and liquors stores that are licensed by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

The CD permit was created by Senate Bill 1450, which was approved by the 86th Texas Legislature in May and signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott soon after.

"The Consumer Delivery Permit is an important step forward for Texas consumers, as well as alcohol retailers," TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles said in a statement. "For years, Texans across the state have relied on third-party services to deliver everything from clothing to vehicles. Now, at long last, alcohol can be delivered as well."

The TABC is now accepting applications for the new permit. The agency expects to issue the first permits to eligible applicants during the third week of December.

Applications for the new Consumer Delivery Permit are available by clicking here.