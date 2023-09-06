TCU holds candlelight vigil in honor of murdered student Wes Smith

Frog Fountain on the campus of TCU was set up for a vigil for Wes Smith. The Office of Religious and Spiritual Life organized the event so fellow students and Smith's family could join together to celebrate his life.

His family arrived shortly before the event started.

NBC 5 spoke with Smith's father earlier about his son.

"He was student body president,” Wes Smith’s father Philip Smith said. “He was captain of the football team. He was a first-team all-state player. He loved sports."

Smith was 21 years old and a junior.

Police say Smith was killed outside a Fort Worth bar Friday after being approached apparently randomly by suspect Matthew Purdy.

Smith was majoring in finance. Neeley School of Business assistant professor Kelly Treger had Smith in her Business Law class last year and says he was a very memorable student.

"Wes was always smiling,” Treger said. “Always engaged. He was the person who would answer the questions when everybody else was suddenly very intrigued by what was happening on the table in front of them or their computer."

Smith was active in campus ministry and was well-known and liked by many.

A large crowd gathered to show their support. A sophomore who didn't know Smith personally shared why he and his friends wanted to be here.

"A lot of us were down there that same night and it could have been any of us,” TCU sophomore Jeremiah Witkop said. “It's like you just have to be grateful for every day that we are alive and thank God that we are here today and try to make a difference."

Everyone attending hopes this shows Smith's family what he meant to the TCU community.

"That Wes was so loved and he will be missed," Treger said.