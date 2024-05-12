The most in-demand work-from-anywhere jobs companies are hiring for in 2024—they're not all in tech

If you want a job that will let you travel and work from anywhere in the world, you may be in luck with a new marketing or tech role.

Even as more companies pull back on flexibility, employers in these fields are doubling down on their commitment to a flexible work model, according to new research from FlexJobs exclusively shared with CNBC Make It.

Remote work opportunities have fluctuated since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic but FlexJobs has seen a slight uptick in the companies actively recruiting for work-from-anywhere positions.

To help job-seekers find the best remote, flexible gigs, FlexJobs has identified the most in-demand work-from-anywhere jobs companies are hiring for by analyzing its database for the work-from-anywhere jobs with the highest volume of postings between January and April 2024.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

All of the jobs on the list are available remotely, either full-time or part-time, with no location restrictions and no office requirements:

Account executive Content writer Data analyst DevOps engineer Editor Engineering manager Marketing manager Product designer Product manager Software engineer

In a work-from-anywhere job, employees are 100% remote, independent of location or time zone.

Such jobs, however, are increasingly competitive to land, only accounting for about 5% of all remote roles, FlexJobs reports. Most remote jobs have location requirements, mainly due to state and federal regulations that dictate where companies can hire people and do business.

Marketing, writing and tech continue to be the top fields with the most work-from-anywhere jobs, but education and bilingual-focused careers are also expanding their remote, flexible offerings, FlexJobs career expert Keith Spencer tells CNBC Make It.

If you're hoping to land a work-from-anywhere job, Spencer recommends highlighting in-demand soft skills that commonly appear in remote job ads, including project management and adaptability, on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

Spencer says you should also familiarize yourself with different remote communication and collaboration tools including Slack, Trello, Asana, Microsoft Teams and Google Workspace, all of which are staples for most work-from-anywhere jobs.

Want to land your dream job in 2024? Take CNBC's new online course How to Ace Your Job Interview to learn what hiring managers are really looking for, body language techniques, what to say and not to say, and the best way to talk about pay. Use discount code NEWGRAD to get 50% off from 5/1/24 to 6/30/24.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.