Robbers hit Fort Worth pharmacy and steal over $10K worth of meds, police say

Fort Worth Police have released images to the public in hopes of identifying four people who broke into a pharmacy and stole thousands of dollars worth of prescription medications last week.

The armed robbery happened on Tuesday, May 7, just after 1 a.m. in the 2400 block of Forest Park Boulevard.

Police said four masked suspects arrived at the pharmacy in a dark-colored, possibly black, four-door Chevrolet and approached the entrance with sledgehammers and crowbars.

Officers reported that one of the robbers used a sledgehammer to break the front glass door. The group then entered the building and began stealing medications, which were estimated to be over $10,000 worth of products.

The burglars fled the pharmacy in the car, and Fort Worth officers said they found a pharmacy container about a mile away in the 2200 block of Mistletoe Avenue.

Forth Worth Police

Authorities said the first suspect is a 6'2" man aged 18-25, weighing around 175 pounds. He was dressed in a black Reebok hooded jacket, jeans, and a black ski mask and was armed with a sledgehammer.

The second suspect was 6'0", 160 pounds, 18-25 years old, wore a black hoodie, ski mask, pants, gloves, and black Air Jordans, and was armed with a crowbar. Their gender and race were not known.

The third suspect was armed with a crowbar and wore black clothing, including a jacket, ski mask, and sweatpants. Their height was 5'7", and their weight was 180 pounds. The suspect also wore orange gloves, but their race and gender were unknown.

The fourth suspect was 6', 190 pounds, armed with a sledgehammer, and wore a black hoodie, black ski mask, gray gloves, and white Nike tennis shoes. Their gender and race were unknown.

Anyone with information about the suspects' identities or about this case is asked to call Detective Dunn at 817-392-4178. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.