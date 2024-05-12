Bar fight escalates to deadly shooting in Fort Worth, suspect still at large

Police are looking for a suspect after an altercation at a Fort Worth bar escalated to a shooting, leaving a man dead early Sunday morning.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers were called to the 3200 block of N. Main Street around 5:45 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

When police arrived at the El Gallito Bar, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to a local hospital to receive medical help, but he did not survive his injuries.

Homicide investigators said there was a verbal and physical altercation inside the bar. As the agitators were being led out, someone pulled out a handgun and fired at least once, striking the victim.

The suspected shooter fled the scene in an unknown direction, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Homicide Detective Cedillo at 817-392-4337.