North Texas moms celebrate Mother's Day amidst steady rains

Mother's Day celebrations in downtown Dallas went on despite the steady stream of showers and puddles all afternoon.

“We planned from the start to come down to the Farmers Market, so we didn’t let a little rain stop us from having fun,” Christine Perez said.

And with her son and future daughter-in-law, Christine Pérez shared that is what matters most.

“It means everything, it truly does,” Perez said. “It’s the best part of Mother’s Day.”

This marks the third weekend in a row that parts of North Texas have seen heavy spring rains, which in some areas have led to flash flooding. Sunday's heaviest downpours mostly stayed north of Dallas.

“I think rain teaches us resiliency when you get out and play in the rain,” Angela George said. “It lets you know you can play in the rain just as much as you can play in the sun.”

“We have a lot of flowers this year in our garden, so we actually like the rain,” Sharbari Dey added. “It’s good.”

So, amid the produce, flowers, and strolling, there’s time to capture the Mother’s Day moment at the Dallas Farmers Market both in pictures and reflections.

“It gives us so much meaning in our lives,” Dey said. “We are fortunate to have my mom and my mother-in-law still alive, so we get to celebrate it both ways, so it’s a fabulous day.”

“I lost my mom a few years ago, others I know have,” Perez said. “Others are in kind of strained relationships, so it’s a time to really, truly be grateful for what you have.”

“I think a lot about my mom and how she raised me with such grace and buoyancy and beauty and taught me how to be the mom that I am now,” George said. “The mom that I’m growing up to be.”