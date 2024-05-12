Dallas

Dallas Police release picture of suspect in fatal S. Hampton Road shooting

Authorities said the person captured by surveillance cameras shot and killed a 34-year-old man overnight

By NBCDFW Staff

Police released an image of a suspect they say was responsible for shooting and killing a 34-year-old man in a Dallas neighborhood early Sunday morning.

The Dallas Police Department responded to the 5100 block of S. Hampton Road a little after 2 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

Oliver Bradley, 34, was found shot to death by officers who responded to the scene, prompting a homicide investigation.

Officers said the person in the photo allegedly shot and killed Bradley before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or this crime, please get in touch with Detective Aaron Tobkin, #9823, at 214-347-1542 or aaron.tobkin@dallaspolice.gov.

