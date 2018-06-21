Storms Roll Through North Texas Overnight

S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts

Storms rolled through North Texas Wednesday night, bringing heavy rain and damaging winds to parts of Denton, Dallas and Tarrant counties.



The storm came from the north and there was wind damage reported around Highland Village, Flower Mound and Lewisville areas, with some wind gusts of up to 60 mph.

Several branches and small trees were knocked down in Flower Mound. A viewer sent images of a broken fence and patio furniture thrown into the pool at her home in North Richland Hills.

The system produced strong winds around Southlake and Fort Worth before trailing off. Some areas had over an inch of rain.

Dallas and Collin counties missed most of the storm.

Checking out reports of overnight storm damage in Flower Mound.



Right now I’m in the Bridlewood community. This is the worst of we’ve seen. Fortunately it looks like these limbs missed the home.



What we see more of are small limbs and debris in the road. #NBCDFWNow pic.twitter.com/Sfbt8Nmpvg — Tim Ciesco (@TimCiesco) June 21, 2018

There is a 10 percent chance of thunderstorms Thursday afternoon. Highs will be in the 90s.

