Souper Bowl of Caring Kicks Off Thursday in North Texas

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are joining the fight against hunger.

Starting now until the super bowl, we're taking that energy from the game and putting it into the Souper Bowl of Caring.

This is one of the largest food drives benefiting the North Texas Food Bank and Tarrant Area Food Bank. This is the 30th year for the event.

Souper Bowl of Caring uses the energy from the big game to encourage people to donate and help local food banks continue to feed families, even after the holidays.

This year’s goal is to generate $2.2 million in food and funds.

Here's why that is important: Just the North Texas Food Bank alone serves 800,000 people in a 13 county area.

After the holidays, they say donations really slow down and they don't want people to forget that hunger lasts year-round.

"One of the wonderful things about the holidays is that people really think about those who are hungry. but the truth is that people are hungry 365 days a year, so we need to continue to make sure that we get donations and provide more meals for those people that need it. and more people to come in and volunteer after the holidays, and to make sure that they're continuing to advocate for those people that are hungry and may not know if they're having dinner tonight or not," said Trisha Cunningham, CEO of North Texas Food Bank.

So it's important for these food banks to provide meals for their most vulnerable clients.

“Hunger is a symptom of something bigger. And we see senior citizens having to make trade-offs -- 'Do I buy my medicine this month or do I eat?' We see families, working families. But something that’s very different today I think most of the people that we serve work. sometimes two or three jobs and they are struggling to be able to put meals on the table for their families."

Here's how you can be a part of Souper Bowl of Caring: Starting now until Feb. 2, all you have to do is make a donation or buy a pre-packaged food bag at any Kroger, Albertsons, Tom Thumb or Market Street.

On Thursday morning, organizers are keeping the football spirit going by hosting a pep rally at Nimitz High School with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Students will begin a food collection and sorting and ambassadors from the SBOC Texas Youth Advisory Board will be gathering to celebrate the 30th year of feeding families.

For more information or to start your own food drive, visit www.souperbowl.org/dfw.

Be sure to stay tuned for a special fighting hunger series that will air all next week on NBC 5 at 4 p.m. and on Telemundo 39 4:30 p.m.