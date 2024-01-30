Mavs' Seats for Soldiers event honors heroes with steak dinner, courtside experience

It was a night for the heroes in Dallas on Monday.

Around 120 veterans from San Antonio’s Brooke Army Medical Center and the Texas Army National Guard attended the 17th Annual Seats for Soldiers event.

The rare and unique experience was hosted by Nick & Sam’s Steakhouse, the Dallas Mavericks, and American Airlines.

Seats for Soldiers honors wounded or ill military members who have dedicated their lives to service by gifting veterans an event-filled night in the city with star-like treatment.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Their first stop, is an evening in Uptown Dallas at Nick & Sam’s Steakhouse to enjoy a special three-course dinner.

“Tonight is giving the families and the soldiers an opportunity to recap and rekindle what they’ve missed. To me, growing up, that was all about the meal, you sat down and you were one,” said Angela Ridley, Staff Sergeant SRU.

After their meal, the group headed straight to American Airlines Center to hang out courtside and watch the Dallas Mavericks play against the Orlando Magic.

“Veterans are a big deal and they should be – this is a way of us thanking them. Again, we owe them much more than one dinner but it’s a start,” said Sam Romano, Nick & Sam’s Majority Owner.

The game was followed by a meet-and-greet session with players and entertainers.

All tickets are donated by season ticket holders for the annual event. More than 400 seats worth over $40K in value were offered to active duty, veterans, Gold Star Family members, and surviving spouse military members.