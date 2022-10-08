Silver Alert Issued for Missing 85-Year-Old Man Last Seen in Red Oak

The Red Oak Police Department is searching for Nehmiah Martin, an 85-year-old man diagnosed with cognitive impairment.

According to officials, he was last seen Friday evening at 6:50 p.m. at 196 N. Interstate 35 East in Red Oak, Texas driving a gray 2010 Ford F150 with TX License Plate HPN3215.

Martin is a bald black male with brown eyes and a gray mustache, who stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 217 pounds. He was wearing a black tuxedo, white shirt, green skinny tie and black alligator shoes when he was last seen.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Officials believe this senior citizen's disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, please contact the Red Oak Police Department at 972-617-7632.

TEXAS STATEWIDE ALERT PROGRAMS

There are seven kinds of alerts that can be issued for people in Texas. They are listed below with links to a page with more information.