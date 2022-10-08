Silver Alert

Silver Alert Issued for Missing 85-Year-Old Man Last Seen in Red Oak

By NBC DFW Staff

The Red Oak Police Department is searching for Nehmiah Martin, an 85-year-old man diagnosed with cognitive impairment.

According to officials, he was last seen Friday evening at 6:50 p.m. at 196 N. Interstate 35 East in Red Oak, Texas driving a gray 2010 Ford F150 with TX License Plate HPN3215.

Martin is a bald black male with brown eyes and a gray mustache, who stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 217 pounds. He was wearing a black tuxedo, white shirt, green skinny tie and black alligator shoes when he was last seen.

Officials believe this senior citizen's disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, please contact the Red Oak Police Department at 972-617-7632.

