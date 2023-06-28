Silver Alert issued for 77-year-old woman last seen in Collin County

A Texas Silver Alert has been issued for a 77-year-old woman who was last seen in Princeton on Tuesday, officials say.

According to the Princeton Police Department, officials are searching for Olivia Garcia, who was last seen at 1 p.m. in the 300 block of Timbercreek Court in a gold 2011 Chevrolet Malibu with TX License Plate CN7F173.

The vehicle has damage to the rear driver's side, police said.

Police said Garcia, who has been diagnosed with a form of cognitive impairment, is described as a white female who is 5'5" and weighs 123 lbs. She has blonde hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing unknown clothing.

According to police, officials believe that Garcia's disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Anyone with information regarding Garcia's whereabouts is asked to contact the Princeton Police Department at 972-736-3901.

