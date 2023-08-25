Several North Texas schools faced no electricity or A/C on a hot Friday

Miguel was among several parents picking up their children early from Woodrow Wilson High School and J.L. Long Middle School in Dallas Friday afternoon.

"I couldn't believe when I heard the news,” parent Miguel said. “It was unbelievable. I had to come pick up my kid early from school."

Part of both school buildings lost power because of an Oncor equipment issue in the area.

"Kids come to school to get an education and they have to face these kinds of things and struggles it's not something they should go through," Miguel said.

Oncor said the issue has been resolved and service restored.

There was also an issue in Grapevine ISD. Grapevine High lost power for a short time. The lights and A/C were restored just after 2:30 p.m. and they resumed their school day as usual.

The situation was more critical at Plano West High School. Classes there were canceled for Friday for what the school said were significant mechanical issues with the HVAC systems due to higher-than-normal temperatures over this prolonged period.

Plano ISD said they are working on repairs and will update parents on Sunday about classes next week.

Parents are just hoping Mother Nature gives us a break soon.

"We're so close to the end of summer that I thought we were almost out of the woods but we didn't quite make it this time,” Miguel said. “Now I'm here picking up my son early."