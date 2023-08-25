Plano West Senior High School classes canceled for Friday, August 25

Plano West Senior High has announced that classes are canceled for Friday, August 25, as the school works to repair HVAC issues.

According to Plano West officials, the school has experienced "significant mechanical issues with the main HVAC system lines, impacting multiple campus buildings," as the North Texas heat wave continues.

Plano West officials said Plano ISD has been working to remedy these problems over the last couple of days, but the mechanical system has continued to deteriorate. As such, more time is now needed to resolve the issue.

"We want to assure you that we are making every effort and working around the clock to mitigate these concerns in collaboration with our district maintenance crew as well as outside HVAC professional contractors," Plano West officials said.

Plano West officials said they will monitor this situation closely and will share an update with parents on Sunday regarding classes next week.

The school is also seeking guidance from the College Board regarding Saturday’s SAT exam at Plano West to determine the new location for the exam. School officials said they will provide an update to families on Friday.