Sen. Ted Cruz Piñatas Created at Dallas Party Store

First. it was former President Donald Trump, then U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Now, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz has his own piñata courtesy of a Dallas party store.

Last week, Cruz sparked widespread outrage for flying from Houston to Cancun, Mexico for a family vacation as millions of his fellow Texans endured historically low temperatures, widespread power outages and water losses.

"It was obviously a mistake and in hindsight, I wouldn't have done it," Cruz said after flying back by himself the next morning.

The online hubbub caused the owner of ABC Party HQ in the Bishop Arts District to spring into action and create a Cruz piñata.

The piñata is complete with Cruz wearing his Texas flag face mask, a phone in one hand, and his suitcase handle in the other. The piñata resembles Cruz in the airport last week as he landed back in Houston.

Each piñata is handmade and takes three to five days to complete. The Cruz 3-and-a-half-feet-tall piñata costs $100 and has to be pre-ordered, followed by an approximate 2-week wait.

You may remember the same store made a Sen. Bernie Sanders piñata last month after a photo from the inauguration ceremony, featuring Sanders socially distanced, and dressed in a casual puffy coat and gloves, was widely produced as a meme.

An employee at the store said they're still getting several orders for their "Bernie piñatas."

Some other big sellers have been the coronavirus virus and Trump.