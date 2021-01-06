Washington DC

Retired Head of Dallas FBI Field Office Weighs in on Capitol Breach

By Allie Spillyards

Pro-Trump protesters entered the U.S. Capitol building after mass demonstrations in the nation's capital during a joint session Congress to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

With a curfew in place, a day of chaos at the Capitol is finally under control.

But in the calm, comes reflection.

“There needs to be questions asked how this can happen,” said retired FBI Special Agent Eric Jackson.

After years of working to protect the country from potential terrorist attacks, Jackson said he was saddened and angry watching a mob easily breach the Capitol.

He said the images alone don't explain how it happened, but they do raise concerns.

“Normally when there's this type of demonstration, assets are put on hold in different areas with the ability to be a quick reaction force or quick response force. I think the question needs to be asked, was that put in place? Were people prepared?" said Jackson.

In a city used to crowd control, he said Wednesday's scenes also paint a stark contrast to those seen during protests around the nation in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

“Would the level of response that we first saw back in the summer be used against these individuals? I hope that the questions are being asked to leadership in the D.C. area as to whether they were allowed to fully deploy all of the necessary assets,” said Jackson.

Most importantly, he said those who threatened democracy should be held accountable.

“Someone died today. Our Capitol was breached. Our Speaker of the House’s office and Senate were breached. I will tell you in my year's investigating international terrorism, that's all Al-Qaeda talked about was attacking our U.S. Capitol. Who would think us citizens would be the one to carry that out?" said Jackson.

