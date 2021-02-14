Dallas

Rapper Yella Beezy Arrested on Weapons Charge in Dallas, Police Say

Metro

Rapper Yella Beezy was arrested Saturday evening in east Oak Cliff during a traffic stop, Dallas police say.

Officers patrolling the area stopped a vehicle at about 5:50 p.m. in the 3400 block of Sunnyvale Street, near East Kiest Boulevard.

Police said they recovered multiple firearms from the vehicle of the 29-year-old rapper, whose given name is Markies Conway.

Markies Conway (Dallas County Sheriff's Department)

Conway was arrested without incident and booked into the Dallas County Jail. He has been charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon with bail set at $1,000.

He also had holds for two traffic violations — vehicle entering highway from private road or driveway and ran stop signs and yield signs, according to jail records.

Conway was no longer listed in the jail Sunday afternoon.

In October 2018, Conway was shot three times on State Highway 121 in Lewisville when another vehicle pulled up next to him and opened fire, Lewisville police said at the time.

