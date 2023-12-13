Plano raid busted county-wide sex trafficking operation, 3 indicted

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday afternoon that Monday’s raid on a Plano house broke up a major sex trafficking ring operating throughout Collin County.

So far, three people have been indicted in the criminal case, including two men charged with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by force or coercion.

The suspects are accused of recruiting women to become escorts and then forcing them into prostitution.

Jalen Alexander Bobo, 24, appeared in the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Texas on Wednesday morning.

A grand jury indicted Bobo on two counts, including conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by force or coercion and coercion and enticement in aiding and abetting.

Bobo pleaded not guilty to the charges.

William McKinney Garland, 40, is also charged with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by force or coercion and coercion and enticement in aiding and abetting.

Garland appeared in U.S. District Court on Tuesday afternoon for an initial appearance, noticeably still wearing pajamas from Monday’s early morning FBI raid on his home along Sowerby Drive in Plano.

According to a DOJ press release, the indictments are the culmination of a years-long investigation by the Plano Police Department into a sex trafficking organization run by Garland and others.

Neighbors in the quiet, upscale neighborhood awoke to loud bangs as agents with the FBI, Plano police, and the ATF raided the rental house Monday morning.

Authorities also took a female alleged accomplice into custody, accusing her of coercion.

According to federal authorities, ‘evidence revealed that young women were allegedly recruited to work for Garland as escorts. However, once enticed, they were allegedly forced into performing commercial sex by Garland or those working under his direction, often through violence and threats of violence.’

Multiple neighbors told NBC 5 they have long noticed odd activities at the rental on the corner of Sowerby and St. Albans Dr.

“We just saw a turnover of girls and different vehicles and comings and goings of vehicles,” said neighbor Gary Givens. “They never really disturbed us, not loud or anything like that.”

Givens remembers seeing a truck full of Gatorade being carried inside by females and only ever seeing females doing yardwork, sometimes barefoot.

Other neighbors shared similar stories with NBC 5, including seeing Garland walking behind young women in the neighborhood.

They say Garland stood out because of his long dreadlocks with bleach-blonde tips.

“To hear that there was maybe sex trafficking, that’s pretty bizarre,” said Givens. “I thought it might have been drugs coming in and out.”

Authorities seized several luxury vehicles Monday morning, including a Mercedes SUV.

Court documents remain sealed in the case that authorities say will likely involve more arrests.

If convicted, Garland and Bobo face up to life in federal prison.

NBC 5 asked Bianca Davis, CEO of New Friends New Life, to shed light on sex trafficking.

The organization serves women, teen girls, and children who have been impacted by sex trafficking by providing counseling and immediate needs like housing and food.

“My initial reaction to this case, with the limited information that we have, is that it really helps to dispel one of the myths that is still so prevalent when we think of the crime of sex trafficking,” said Davis. “It's where it's happening and who it's happening to. So most of the times we're expecting it to be some seedy part of town, or we're assuming that it involves the crossing of a border or movement from state to state, but to see a bust happening in our own backyard reminds us that this is how this crime takes place.”

The sex trafficking industry is a $99 million industry in Dallas, where she says 400 teen girls are trafficked every night, according to a recent study out of UT-Austin.

Texas also ranks second in the nation for sex trafficking, according to Davis.

“So this is a local problem,” she said. “It's a present problem, but thankfully, there is effort and interest around solving it and helping victims get the help that they need and holding perpetrators, both the seller and the buyer, accountable.”

This advocate for survivors is cautiously optimistic the tide is turning with Texas becoming the first state in the country to make ‘buying sex’ a felony punishable by jail time in 2021.

“The only reason that traffickers are doing this is because it's profitable, because there is a demand for it,” Davis argues. “So, who is the buyer? And that becomes the difficult piece of it, particularly because the average buyer is literally an everyday guy.”

Davis says it can be difficult to reach victims of sex trafficking because some do not see themselves as victims, sometimes because they are romantically involved with the perpetrator.

Some also don’t ‘just leave’ because of the economic incentive involved in the crime.

“The Eastern District of Texas is proud to work with our local and federal partners to stand against the exploitation of vulnerable persons,” said U.S. Attorney Damien M. Diggs. “This indictment represents the first step toward dismantling an organization in which individuals profited from commercial sex, including from women who were threatened or forced into prostitution.”

According to Plano Police Department Chief Ed Drain, “I am extremely pleased with the collaboration and diligence of our Plano Police Detectives, our FBI partners, and the United States Attorney's office in this investigation. These investigative efforts brought several violent offenders to justice and restored the peace, tranquility, and safety, not only to our community, but to the victims of these egregious crimes. Our continuing work will leave no stone unturned in an effort to identify those who aid in perpetrating these offenses and to provide assistance and justice to those who fall victim to these offenders.”

Garland and Bobo are expected back in court next week.

During Bobo’s arraignment, his attorney asked that he not appear on the same day as defendant Garland, seemingly wanting to avoid a face-to-face with his alleged co-conspirator.

The judge moved Bobo’s next hearing to a different date. His attorney and family members did not wish to comment following Wednesday’s hearing.

According to the press release, investigators believe that there are other individuals who worked for or had interactions with this organization. Any public members with information about this case or possible victims are urged to contact the Plano Police Department at (972) 941-2044.

Davis also urges survivors to seek help.

“You really are not alone,” she said. “There is a community here who supports you, who believes in you, who is not judging you, who understands how subtly this can happen, and that if you reach out for support. There is another life that is available to you, the one that you dreamt of when you were potentially from when you were a little girl. That is still possible. That this does not define who you are. There is hope on the other side.”

You can call New Friends New Life at 214.965.0935.

For immediate safety, call the National Trafficking Hotline at: 1-888-373-7888 –or- TEXT: BeFree 233373