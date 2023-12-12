More arrests expected after sex trafficking operation upended in Plano neighborhood

New details were released Tuesday about a raid on Monday morning in a quiet, upscale Plano neighborhood. Federal officials told NBC 5 they busted a sex trafficking operation at a rental home along Sowerby Drive.

One person arrested at the home, identified as 40-year-old William Garland, appeared in U.S. District Court in Plano on Tuesday still wearing the red plaid pajama bottoms and flip flops he had on when agents entered his home.

Garland faces two federal charges, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by coercion and coercion and enticement by aiding and abetting. Garland will remain in custody and is expected to return to district court to enter a plea next week.

Garland’s attorney, Michael Price, was appointed just before Garland’s first appearance and had no comment.

NBC 5 News William Garland

The FBI and Plano Police also arrested a female accomplice who is also accused of coercion in the case. She pleaded not guilty and was released with conditions.

Police told NBC 5 this is just the beginning and that more arrests are expected.

A day after the raid, the rental home is empty and boarded up. Motorcycles and equipment commonly used for kickboxing training were seen in the back.

NBC 5 News A rental home raided by Plano Police and the FBI on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, is now boarded up.

Neighbors told NBC 5 they've noticed odd activity at the home for more than two years since the renters moved in, including several women coming and going and large bags being brought in and out of the house. Neighbors described seeing a fleet of luxury vehicles at the home, several of which were seized Monday.

Specific details around the allegations of sex trafficking remain sealed, but we expect more information to be released by investigators soon.