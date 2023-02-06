Grapevine

Parents of Missing Grapevine Man Plead for His Safe Return

Christian Saulter-Williams, 31, has a medical condition that makes locating him more urgent, police said

By Meredith Yeomans

Besides photos, it's been nearly three weeks since the parents of Christian Saulter-Williams have seen his face.

“It's the worst nightmare for a parent,” said Avis Williams, Christian's mother.

Avis and Christian’s father Thomas Williams said the 31-year-old disappeared after he walked away from his family's Grapevine home on Jan. 18.

During last week's ice storm, Grapevine police issued an urgent request for the public's help to find him.

“That is our concern because he also has a medical condition and with the weather as it was, that is, again, one of the reasons we want it escalated to the next level because we're very, very concerned that he may be in harm’s way,” said Avis Williams.

Police said there have been possible sightings in several cities including Grapevine, Hurst, and Keller but that Christian's last confirmed location was Jan. 23 in Watauga.

“We do believe the most recent contact was is Haltom City,” said Avis Williams.

The Williams said they've spent hours driving around, posting missing person flyers of the UNT and Grapevine High School graduate.

“If anyone has seen Christian, and if anyone should come in contact with him, to please contact the Grapevine Police Department,” said Avis Williams.

Christian is six feet tall and approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red and black plaid flannel-like jacket and a hoodie, dark-colored sweatpants with lighter-colored shorts on top and black tennis shoes with white soles.

Police urge anyone who sees him to call Grapevine Police at 817-410-8127 or email cidmail@grapevinetexas.gov.

This article tagged under:

GrapevineGrapevine Police
