Missing Grapevine Man May Be Traveling on Foot in Bitter Cold

Grapevine Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing man who may be traveling on foot in dangerous, sub-freezing temperatures.

Police said they are looking for 31-year-old Christian Saulter-Williams, who was last seen on Jan. 24 in Watauga and hasn't been in touch with his family.

Due to the persistent cold, Christian's lack of contact and the belief that he's traveling on foot, police said concern about the man's well-being has increased.

Police said Saulter-Williams has a medical condition that makes locating him more urgent, though they didn't elaborate.

Saulter-Williams is Black, with black hair and brown eyes. He is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black and gray beanie, navy zip-up jacket, black jacket with white trim and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Christian's whereabouts is urged to call Grapevine Police at 817-410-8127 or email tips to cidmail@grapevinetexas.gov.