Watch Live: Opal Lee's Juneteenth Walk in Fort Worth

After decades of fighting for Juneteenth to become a federal holiday, Ms. Opal Lee will walk again Saturday knowing that it has.

The 94-year-old "Grandmother of Juneteenth" will lead a two and a half mile caravan from the Evans Avenue Plaza in Southside to the courthouse in downtown Fort Worth. The distance symbolizes the time it took slaves in Texas to learn that their freedom had been granted by the Emancipation Proclamation.

The walk comes two days after Lee stood alongside Vice President Kamala Harris as President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, marking the day as the nation's 11th federal holiday.

The holiday is just the beginning. Lee said there is still work to be done to address disparities.

Lee, a Fort Worth educator, spent more than four decades working to highlight the day and grow it from a community picnic into a nationally recognized holiday.

In 2016, Lee walked from Fort Worth to Washington, D.C. to bring attention to Juneteenth.

Juneteenth — a blending of June and 19th — marks the day on June 19, 1865, that the Emancipation Proclamation was officially recognized in Texas, two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed it.

Union Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston and issued an order informing Texans that the Civil War had ended two months earlier and the Emancipation Proclamation was now being enforced in the state.