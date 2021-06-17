What is Juneteenth? A Look Inside The History, Celebration

Juneteenth, also known as Jubilee Day, Freedom Day, and Emancipation Day, is a holiday celebrating the emancipation of enslaved people in the Confederate States of America.

In 2021, on the 156th anniversary marking the end of slavery in the U.S., Juneteenth was officially made a federal holiday.

The effort for federal recognition took more than four decades and was accomplished in no small part due to the effort of Fort Worth's own Opal Lee. Known affectionately as "The Grandmother of Juneteenth," Lee made national recognition of the state holiday her life's work. At the age of 94, on June 17, 2021, she finally saw her efforts realized when President Joe Biden signed a bill making Juneteenth, or June 19, the 12th federal holiday.

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke on the significance of the new federal holiday Juneteenth, which marks the day when the last enslaved people in the United States learned of their freedom on June 19, 1865, over two years after being granted freedom by the Emancipation Proclamation.

In 2020, Juneteenth received an increase of attention as the protest movement against police brutality and racism toward Black Americans gained momentum.

Companies such as Nike and Target publicly recognized the holiday giving their employees paid time off or partnering with Black-led organizations to showcase their support.

But what's the history behind the holiday and how do we celebrate?

What is Juneteenth?

Dating back to 1865, Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration remembering the end of slavery in the United States. On Jan. 1, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation freeing all slaves. The proclamation wasn't officially recognized in Texas until two and a half years later, or on June 19 (June plus nineteenth).

When Union Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston he issued General Order Number 3, informing Texans of the Emancipation Proclamation and officially abolishing slavery in the Lone Star State, making it the last Confederate state to free slaves.

In his order, Granger read, "The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the executive of the United States, all slaves are free."

Reactions to this news ranged from pure shock to immediate jubilation as slaves celebrated their freedom after 400 years of enslavement.

North Texan Opal Lee is seeing a lifelong goal come true as Juneteenth is poised to become a federal holiday with President Biden's signature.

How is Juneteenth Celebrated?

From BBQ Cookouts to supporting Black-owned businesses, Juneteenth can be celebrated in a number of ways.

Traditional foods eaten on Juneteenth include a variety of soul food dishes and desserts such as collard greens, black-eyed peas, red velvet cake and other classics.

Early Jubilee celebrations focused on sharing stories of enslaved generations and the celebration of Black children who represented newfound freedom. Observances also focus on how far we've come as a nation but also how far we have yet to go when it comes to racial equality. In modern-day observances, members of the Black community and their allies often take part in marches and parades to spread awareness and continue the fight for racial equality more than 150 years after the end of the Civil War.

