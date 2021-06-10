Juneteenth Events in North Texas 2021

Discover unique events across North Texas and celebrate the enriched culture of Juneteenth with NBC 5!

June 19, 1865 signifies the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to take control of the state to ensure that all enslaved people would be freed. The Emancipation Proclamation, issued by President Abram Lincoln, had been signed two and a half years earlier and it declared that "all persons held as slaves within the rebellious states are, and henceforward shall be free."

Juneteenth, short for June Nineteenth, honors that day and the end of slavery in the United States. It is considered the longest-running African American holiday.

National Juneteenth Virtual Music Festival

Friday, June 18 – Sunday, June 20

Special Opening Reception June 17 Honoring Ms. Opal Lee

3-Day In-Person Location: The Warehouse, 1125 E. Berry Street, Fort Worth, Texas

FREE Live Stream Tickets

In-person Tickets Available

www.JimAustinOnline.com

NBC 5, Jim Austin Online and the DFW Metroplex Jazz are hosting the National Juneteenth Music Festival in-person and virtually featuring an incredible weekend of Zydeco, Blues and Jazz and more for music lovers.

A special reception honoring Fort Worth Living Legend and National Juneteenth Holiday advocate, Mrs. Opal Lee. The reception will take place on June 17 at 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum will host the reception, which will feature entertainment by saxophonist John Taylor. Complimentary food and beverages will also be served.

Proceeds for the National Juneteenth Virtual Music Festival will benefit the United Way of Tarrant County’s Covid-19 Relief, the National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum and The Artist Outreach.

Juneteenth Celebration Parade, March and Festival 2021

Saturday, June 19 at 10:00 a.m.

Fair Park, Dallas

Parade Registration Here

For more information visit, www.dfwjuneteenthcelebration.com.

Don’t miss the Juneteenth Celebration Parade, March and Festival in Dallas. The event is free to attend. The parade starts at 10:00 a.m. at William Blair Jr. Park and proceeds to Fair Park. There will be horses, trail riding clubs, parade floats, organizations walking, along with truck and trailers riding, a Car and Bike Show, International Hair Show, Dominoes and Spades Tournament, Horse Competitions, Negro Baseball League Historical Exhibit, Vendors Village with Food Trucks, Live Free Music Concert and more! The Juneteenth Celebration, March and Festival will benefit the Blair Foundation for Humanitarian Assistance and Social Services.

The following Monday, June 21, at 9:00 a.m. a golf tournament will be held at The Golf Club of Dallas, in Oak Cliff community of Dallas, Texas.

Denton Juneteenth Celebration

Friday, June 18 – Saturday, June 19

In-Person Location: Fred Moore Park, 501 S. Bradshaw Street Register Here

Virtual Celebration and All Information Here

Denton Public Library Juneteenth Session Register Here by 5pm 6/16

The City of Denton’s Juneteenth Celebration is an annual celebration to honor Black freedom, accomplishments and promote unity in the community. The celebration will be held in-person and virtually. The virtual celebration will go live on Friday, June 18, at noon. It will include live entertainment, a poetry contest, a coloring contest, and an educational lecture.

The Denton Public Library will host a Juneteenth 101 session where DJ Cox will present an informative beginner’s guide to Juneteenth, a Texas state holiday. Newcomers will be able to embark on the journey of discovering the true origin of Juneteenth. Participants will also be able to survey worldwide recognitions. Myths that are commonly held will be challenged and analyzed. This is a learning space for uninformed and curious learners, but seasoned Juneteenth celebrants and historians are also welcomed. Participants must register by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16 to receive an invitation to the Zoom meeting. To register, visit www.denton.bibliocommons.com/events/search/index/event/608821682d4b123a006007db.

Juneteenth Celebration and Pageant

Irving Parks and Recreation

Saturday, June 19 at 3:00 – 7:00 p.m.

In-person Location: Jackie Townsell Bear Creek Heritage Museum

3925 Jackson Street

Irving, Texas 75061

For more information: (972) 721-2519

Georgia Farrow present Bear Creek’s Juneteenth Celebration and pageant from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Jackie Townsell Bear Creek Heritage Museum. The celebration will focus on the importance of Juneteenth facts through an abundance of culture. There will be free food, a kids play zone, a museum tour, pageant, a DJ and live band and much more!

American Airlines Juneteenth Jubilee

June 18

4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Legacy Park Pavilion

701 NW Green Oaks Blvd.

Arlington

Register Here

American Airlines' Black Professional Network Members, in collaboration with the Dock Bookshop, My Brother's Keeper, Unity Unlimited, and Jim Austin Online, invite you to celebrate the emancipation of Black enslaved people in the U.S. Guest speaker, Ms. Opal Lee, Honorary Grandmother of Juneteenth, will share the history of Juneteenth and the status of her quest to make it a national holiday. This exciting, family friendly event will have steppers, drummers, poets, storytellers, food, games and more to help you celebrate this holiday. Register to secure your ticket(s).