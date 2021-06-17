From years of marching on the streets to being whisked away to Washington D.C., Thursday was the high point of it all. Vice President Kamala Harris thanked the advocates, activists and leaders that have called for making Juneteenth the 12th federal holiday. That included Ms. Opal Lee.
Fort Worth’s own Ms. Opal Lee, at 94 years old, lived to see Juneteenth become a national holiday. She rightfully took her place in the spotlight as one of those specifically recognized for making this moment happen. President Joe Biden was mindful to hand her the first pen used to sign the bill.
Back here in Fort Worth, Ms. Opal Lee’s great-granddaughter beamed at an event commemorating the moment.
“To see her dream become a reality, she put in the work, put in the effort, got the ball rolling and now it’s signed today. I know she’s ecstatic,” said Robyn Sims.
While standing beside the President, perhaps it seemed like the culmination of her work, but she said this bill is just the beginning.
“None of us are free until we’re all free.”