From years of marching on the streets to being whisked away to Washington D.C., Thursday was the high point of it all. Vice President Kamala Harris thanked the advocates, activists and leaders that have called for making Juneteenth the 12th federal holiday. That included Ms. Opal Lee.

Fort Worth’s own Ms. Opal Lee, at 94 years old, lived to see Juneteenth become a national holiday. She rightfully took her place in the spotlight as one of those specifically recognized for making this moment happen. President Joe Biden was mindful to hand her the first pen used to sign the bill.

Back here in Fort Worth, Ms. Opal Lee’s great-granddaughter beamed at an event commemorating the moment.

“To see her dream become a reality, she put in the work, put in the effort, got the ball rolling and now it’s signed today. I know she’s ecstatic,” said Robyn Sims.

While standing beside the President, perhaps it seemed like the culmination of her work, but she said this bill is just the beginning.

“None of us are free until we’re all free.”

President Joe Biden signed a bill making Juneteenth, or June 19, a new federal holiday in honor of the day the last enslaved people were freed in 1865. The bill received overwhelming bipartisan support and earned both parties praise from the president, saying, “I have to say to you, I’ve only been president for several months but I think this will go down for me as one of the greatest honors I’ll have had as president. Not because I did it– you did it.”

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke on the significance of the new federal holiday Juneteenth, which marks the day when the last enslaved people in the United States learned of their freedom on June 19, 1865, over two years after being granted freedom by the Emancipation Proclamation.