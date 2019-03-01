More Freezing Drizzle Possible Friday Morning It won't be a repeat of the Thursday morning traffic nightmare, but some areas north of DFW could see some ice this morning

Some parts of North Texas had the possibility of freezing drizzle Friday morning after temperatures fell below freezing again.

On Thursday, widespread freezing mist and drizzle led to a thin glazing of ice on many bridges and overpasses. While today won't be a repeat of yesterday, a low potential for hazardous travel remains for areas to the north and northwest of Dallas-Fort Worth.

Though Friday marks the first day of March, NBC 5 Meteorologist Grant Johnston says winter won't be leaving without a fight. The current forecast has highs in the 30s and 40s by Sunday and lows dipping into the 20s next week.

