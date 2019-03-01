More Freezing Drizzle Possible Friday Morning

It won't be a repeat of the Thursday morning traffic nightmare, but some areas north of DFW could see some ice this morning

S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts
Traffic | Send Us a Photo/Video | Live Cams

Some parts of North Texas had the possibility of freezing drizzle Friday morning after temperatures fell below freezing again.

On Thursday, widespread freezing mist and drizzle led to a thin glazing of ice on many bridges and overpasses. While today won't be a repeat of yesterday, a low potential for hazardous travel remains for areas to the north and northwest of Dallas-Fort Worth.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Arlington 5 mins ago

General Motors Reveals Redesigned Chevy Tahoe and Suburban in Arlington

Dallas 1 hour ago

Burned Body Found in Vacant Field in Dallas

Though Friday marks the first day of March, NBC 5 Meteorologist Grant Johnston says winter won't be leaving without a fight. The current forecast has highs in the 30s and 40s by Sunday and lows dipping into the 20s next week.

Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

Interactive Radar
Interactive Radar		 S-Band Radar
NBC 5 S-Band		 Dallas County Radar
Dallas County		 Tarrant County Radar
Tarrant County
Collin County Radar
Collin County		 Denton County Radar
Denton County		 Ellis, Johnson County Radar
Ellis, Johnson Co.		 Rainfall Totals
Rainfall Totals
Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us