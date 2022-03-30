Investigation Continues into the Death of a 3-Year-Old Boy in Dallas

A family member of 3-year-old Jalexus Washington said they're asking for privacy and prayers as police continue to search for clues regarding the toddler's death.

According to the Dallas Police Department, on Monday morning the boy's mother brought him to the emergency room at Medical City Dallas. Police said they were called because the child had a gunshot wound to the face and died.

Investigators said the child's mother told officers someone shot her son during a road rage incident in the Lake Highlands area at the intersection of Whitehurst and Arbor Park Dr. near Forest Meadow Park.

"Right now at this time, our department has not found a legitimate crime scene or evidence related to that road rage incident, but this remains an ongoing investigation," said Sr. Cpl. Brian Martinez with DPD.

Neighbors saw investigators surveying the area and collecting evidence on Monday.

There haven't been many updates, but on Tuesday DPD released new information giving insight into a possible timeframe leading up to the shooting.

According to police, the boy and his mother were seen at a donut shop at 9410 Walnut Street at about 9:38 a.m.

The owner of the donut shop said the mother came in with three kids, they bought donuts and left. He said the family was there for less than five minutes and the interaction with them wasn't different than with any other customer.

Detectives were back at the shopping center on Wednesday searching for more evidence as they try to piece together a timeline.

DPD said less than 20 minutes after the mother and child left the donut shop, at 9:57 a.m., the toddler's mother arrived to Medical City Dallas emergency room saying her son had been shot in the head.

The intersection where the mother said the road rage incident happened is two miles south of the donut shop, about 7 minutes away. The hospital is about 3.5 miles west of Whitehurst and Arbor Park Dr.

According to police, the woman said the confrontation involved a Black man wearing a red T-shirt who was driving a dark-colored four-door sedan. No further description has been provided.

Police spent several hours looking over the woman's car, a 2011 dark blue Subaru Legacy with paper tags, in the hospital parking lot on Monday before towing it away.

Police are asking for anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Homicide Detective David Grubbs, #9159, at 214-671-3675 or by email at david.grubbsjr@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 053933-2022.