Boy, 3, Fatally Shot Monday Morning, Investigation Ongoing

Dallas police are trying to determine what happened when a 3-year-old boy was fatally shot in the head Monday morning.

According to police, the boy's mother brought him to Medical City Dallas at about 9:57 a.m.

DPD says officers were called to the hospital at 10:19 a.m. for a child in the emergency room who had been shot.

Police spent several hours looking over the car in the hospital parking lot before towing it away.

It's not immediately clear what happened in the moments before the boy was shot and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

NBC 5's David Goins contributed to this report.