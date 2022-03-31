Mother of 3-Year-Old Fatally Shot Monday Arrested, Charged With Endangerment

The mother of a 3-year-old boy fatally shot Monday morning has been arrested on outstanding warrants and charged with endangering a child, police say.

Lacravivonne Washington, 26, the mother of 3-year-old Jalexus Washington, was arrested Wednesday and was taken to Dallas police headquarters to be interviewed about her son's death.

Police said the woman declined to speak with detectives and was taken to the Dallas County Jail for outstanding warrants out of Carrollton related to a speeding ticket and failure to use a child safety seat.

The charge of endangering a child was added, police said, due to the fact that a weapon was accessible to her child.

No further details have been released by police including how the child was shot.

Washington is currently in the Dallas County Jail on a bond of $25,000. It's not clear if she's obtained an attorney.

The woman told police on Monday her son was fatally shot during a confrontation with another driver near Forest Meadow Park, near the intersection of Whitehurst and Arbor Park drives.

Police said the investigation into the road rage story stalled after officers were unable to locate a crime scene.

According to police, the boy and his mother were seen at a donut shop at 9410 Walnut Street at about 9:38 a.m. Less than 20 minutes later, at 9:57 a.m., the boy's mother arrived at the Medical City Dallas emergency room saying her son had been shot in the head.

Police are asking for anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Homicide Detective David Grubbs, #9159, at 214-671-3675 or by email at david.grubbsjr@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 053933-2022.