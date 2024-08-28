An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 9-year-old Grapevine boy who didn't make it to school Wednesday morning.

Family members told police that Zavien Keyes missed his bus Wednesday morning and left home to walk to Glenhope Elementary School but never arrived.

Grapevine police said Keyes is a Black male who stands about 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds. He was last seen at about 7 a.m. wearing a black shirt with a gold Spider-Man design and green pants and may have been carrying a blue backpack.

Grapevine Police Department, NBC 5 News Grapevine police are looking for Zavien Keyes, who went missing while on his walk to school Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024.

Police said they searched the neighborhood, surrounding parks, and the boy's likely route to school. Officers are also looking for any surveillance video in the area that may show his traveling direction.

Grapevine police are working closely with Colleyville police and the Grapevine-Colleyville ISD.

Anyone with information about Zavien’s whereabouts is urged to call the Grapevine police non-emergency line at 817-410-8127.

