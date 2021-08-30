Grand Prairie Nonprofit Collecting Supplies for Hurricane Ida Relief

Another North Texas disaster relief organization is sending items to people affected by Hurricane Ida.

Donations are ready to be sent out and more are coming in at the World Vision warehouse in Grand Prairie.

Two semis packed full of items will be sent down to Louisiana Monday afternoon.

Each truck is filled with enough supplies to help 2,000 families.

That shipment is combined with another set of big rigs departing from the nonprofit's Virginia warehouse.

World Vision has helped in major disasters before, like Hurricanes Katrina and Ivan.

So, the volunteers and staff understand how much of a lifesaver that items like water, hygiene products, tarps, and cleaning supplies can be.

"There's always a concern for people who lose everything. They've basically lost their whole life, memories, and everything they've collected over the years," said Roberta Taylor, World Vision partner coordinator.

World Vision is in need of more donations as the recovery efforts continue in Louisiana.

You can drop off donations at their address: 3325 Roy Orr Boulevard in Grand Prairie. Click here to see a map of the location.



Dallas-based Texas Baptist Men and Minuteman Disaster Response in McKinney are also organizing relief efforts.

NBC 5 is also partnering with the American Red Cross, which is collecting donations for supplies and asking for volunteers. Read more details on their effort here.

NBC 5’s Larry Collins met with the Texas Baptist Men organization in Dallas as trucks prepared to roll out to areas affected by Hurricane Ida.