How to Help the Red Cross With Hurricane Ida Relief Efforts

Hurricane Ida and makes landfall in Louisiana Sunday as a potentially catastrophic Category 4 hurricane on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina's ruinous strike on the Gulf Coast you may be wondering how you can help.

The Red Cross has already mobilized to the Gulf Coast and is readying supplies food and volunteers to help people in need.

How to Help

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 have teamed up with the Red Cross.

You can help people affected by disasters like tornadoes, floods and countless other crises by donating a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your financial donation to the Red Cross helps provide shelter, meals, relief supplies, emotional support, recovery planning and other assistance during disasters.

Using the drop-down menu at the link above you can specify that you want your gift to go to people affected by Hurricane Ida.

COVID-19 Safety

Ida's threat has forced emergency officials to prepare shelters for evacuees forced from their homes amid a resurgence of coronavirus infections. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says the state is working to shelter many people in hotels to reduce the risks of spreading the virus.

As the pandemic continues, the Red Cross has procedures and resources in place to help ensure everyone’s safety, especially when it comes to supporting local communities. The Red Cross is continuing to provide the same type of support and resources after disasters as they always have. This includes making sure people have a safe place to stay, food to eat and resources to help them recover. The Red Cross will keep in place many of the safety precautions implemented in 2020, including masks, health screenings, enhanced cleaning procedures and encouraging social distancing.