Girl, 14, Reported Missing in Parker County

The Parker County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since Saturday night.

Carmalita Jene "Carman" Peters was last seen at Shady Grove Park in Azle at about 11:30 p.m. with friends, the sheriff's office said Monday.

At about 8 p.m. Saturday, she texted her father that she was walking to Dollar General on Highway 51 in Parker County.

Investigators believe Peters was picked up from Dollar General and given a ride to Shady Grove Park.

Parker County Sheriff's Office

Peters is classified as a runaway due to reports from her family that she may have run off with friends.

She was last known to be wearing a black shirt, black shorts and black running shoes. She has brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair with purple tint. She is around 6 feet tall and 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Parker County Sheriff's Office at 817-599-5555. Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the safe recovery of Carman. Anonymous tips may also be left online by logging onto www.parkercountysheriff.net under the tip411 link.