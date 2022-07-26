missing person

Girl, 14, Reported Missing in Parker County

Carman Peters was last seen late Saturday night at Shady Grove Park in Azle

The Parker County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since Saturday night.

Carmalita Jene "Carman" Peters was last seen at Shady Grove Park in Azle at about 11:30 p.m. with friends, the sheriff's office said Monday.

At about 8 p.m. Saturday, she texted her father that she was walking to Dollar General on Highway 51 in Parker County.

Investigators believe Peters was picked up from Dollar General and given a ride to Shady Grove Park.

Sheriff's deputies believe Carmalita Jene “Carman” Peters, 14, is a runaway and is offering a reward for information leading to her recovery.

Peters is classified as a runaway due to reports from her family that she may have run off with friends.

She was last known to be wearing a black shirt, black shorts and black running shoes. She has brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair with purple tint. She is around 6 feet tall and 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Parker County Sheriff's Office at 817-599-5555.  Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the safe recovery of Carman. Anonymous tips may also be left online by logging onto www.parkercountysheriff.net under the tip411 link.

